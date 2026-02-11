The Ukrainian Nuclear Standoff: Risks and Diplomacy

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, has become a focal point of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Seized by Russian forces during the early days of the invasion, the future of the plant now hangs in the balance, with its safe operation contingent on a return to Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom's leader, Pavlo Kovtoniuk, cautioned against Russian attempts to restart the plant, citing a lack of necessary equipment and expertise needed for safe operations. He emphasized that the plant is a Ukrainian project, reliant on Ukrainian parts and technology.

The plant's status is a central issue in ongoing peace talks mediated by the U.S. Washington has proposed a joint operation involving all parties, yet disagreements persist, with Russia claiming the plant as its own. Additionally, the plant faces technical challenges, including insufficient water for cooling, following the 2023 destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

