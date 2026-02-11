The Ukrainian Nuclear Standoff: Risks and Diplomacy
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, remains a point of contention between Ukraine and Russia. Seized by Russia in Ukraine's invasion, the plant's safe restart hinges on Ukrainian control. The plant's operational status is central to peace talks, with U.S. mediation involved.
Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom's leader, Pavlo Kovtoniuk, cautioned against Russian attempts to restart the plant, citing a lack of necessary equipment and expertise needed for safe operations. He emphasized that the plant is a Ukrainian project, reliant on Ukrainian parts and technology.
The plant's status is a central issue in ongoing peace talks mediated by the U.S. Washington has proposed a joint operation involving all parties, yet disagreements persist, with Russia claiming the plant as its own. Additionally, the plant faces technical challenges, including insufficient water for cooling, following the 2023 destruction of the Kakhovka dam.
