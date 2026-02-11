Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts DDA from Installing Board on Disputed Idgah Land

The Delhi High Court has ordered the DDA to maintain the status quo on installing a board on contested Idgah land. The Shahi Idgah Management Committee's petition claims the matter is pending before the Waqf Tribunal. The next hearing is set for August 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:09 IST
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court intervened in a land dispute case involving the Shahi Idgah Management Committee and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Justice Jasmeet Singh has issued a notice to the DDA, following a petition from the committee, asking for a response to their plea to prevent board installation on the property.

The Shahi Idgah Management Committee, represented by senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh and advocate Imran Ahmed, argues that the land issue is still unresolved at the Waqf Tribunal. Despite this, the DDA has installed a board on the contested land, prompting the committee to seek judicial intervention. The court directed maintaining the status quo until the next hearing, scheduled for August 12.

During the hearing, it was highlighted that two legal suits are pending concerning the Idgah property, with tribunal proceedings stalled due to the absence of notification under section 83 of the UMEED Act. The committee contends the DDA's actions are contrary to a Supreme Court judgment and a prior court order, labeling them as arbitrary and illegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

