Gold Prices Climb Amid Fed's Interest Rate Speculation

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by a robust U.S. employment report that hinted the Federal Reserve may hold steady on interest rates. Initially, gold surged 1.2% but later pared gains. Spot gold settled up 0.7% at $5,058.23 per ounce by late morning ET.

April gold futures gained 1% to $5,081.90 per ounce. The U.S. job market showed resilience with accelerated growth in January and a falling unemployment rate at 4.3%. This data suggests room for the Fed to maintain rates while closely monitoring inflation trends.

Non-yielding gold shines in uncertain times, thriving with lower interest rates. Investors await the U.S. CPI report, expected on Friday. Spot silver rose 3.1% to $83.04 per ounce, and platinum and palladium also saw gains amid geopolitical concerns.