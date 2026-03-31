Australia's Housing Market Faces Mixed Fortunes Amid Economic Uncertainty

Australia's housing market is experiencing fluctuations as home prices saw a modest increase in March. However, the rising borrowing costs and geopolitical tensions have brought about a slight decline in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne, according to data from Cotality.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's recent interest rate hikes in February and March, aimed at controlling inflation, have reversed some of last year's rate cuts, setting the current rate at 4.1%. These economic adjustments coupled with the ongoing Middle East conflict have dampened economic outlooks and consumer sentiment.

Cotality's figures show that national home prices rose by 0.7% in March, with Perth experiencing a 2.5% surge, and Brisbane and Adelaide seeing 1.8% and 1.2% increases, respectively. This growth stems from low inventory levels, while Sydney and Melbourne experienced declines due to falling auction clearance rates and increased listings.