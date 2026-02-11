EU Industry Leaders Call for Urgent Energy Price Reductions

Leading business figures across Europe have called on the European Union to take immediate steps to lower energy prices, emphasizing the need for competitive industries, especially against giants like the U.S. and China. This demand precedes a critical EU leaders' gathering set to address economic strategies.

CEOs, including those from BASF and ArcelorMittal, stress that Europe's industry faces unprecedented challenges. They urge EU leaders to implement emergency measures to cut energy costs and promote domestic products amid high prices.

Key issues contributing to energy costs include disrupted gas supplies from Russia, congested power grids, and high national taxes. EU holds the potential to better integrate energy systems, though achieving this goal requires significant political commitment and infrastructure modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)