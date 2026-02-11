Left Menu

EU Industry Leaders Call for Urgent Energy Price Reductions

Top European business leaders are pressing the EU to quickly reduce energy prices to boost competitiveness against the U.S. and China. CEOs from major companies emphasize the need for urgent action, as high energy costs are driving investments out of Europe and impacting industrial competitiveness.

11-02-2026
Leading business figures across Europe have called on the European Union to take immediate steps to lower energy prices, emphasizing the need for competitive industries, especially against giants like the U.S. and China. This demand precedes a critical EU leaders' gathering set to address economic strategies.

CEOs, including those from BASF and ArcelorMittal, stress that Europe's industry faces unprecedented challenges. They urge EU leaders to implement emergency measures to cut energy costs and promote domestic products amid high prices.

Key issues contributing to energy costs include disrupted gas supplies from Russia, congested power grids, and high national taxes. EU holds the potential to better integrate energy systems, though achieving this goal requires significant political commitment and infrastructure modernization.

