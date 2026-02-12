Left Menu

Their immediate demands include the scrapping of four labour codes and rules, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India SHANTI Act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 10:01 IST
Trade unions hold day-long strike; services likely to be partly affected
Employees and workers associated with a joint forum of central trade unions observed a day-long strike on Thursday to show their ''resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government''. The forum has claimed that 30 crore workers are being mobilised for a ''general strike'' to protest against the new labour codes, among other issues. All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI that the general strike started across the country on Thursday morning, and that she has received reports of the agitation from states, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Kerala, Odisha and Bihar. She added that processions have started in industrial areas of New Delhi and that traffic on the roads is relatively light. Kaur said banking, insurance, postal, transport, health, coal and non-coal mines, gas pipeline and electricity sectors will be affected by the strike. She further said the farmers' unions would also hold protests in their respective areas. Their immediate demands include the scrapping of four labour codes and rules, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, and the ''Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act''. The unions are also demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. The joint forum includes INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

