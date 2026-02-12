"Holding peaceful elections in Bangladesh is a very big challenge": BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

As polling for the Bangladesh general elections is underway, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that organising peaceful polls in the country is a challenge. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that people of both Bangladesh, while hoping for the formation of a stable government in the neighbouring country.

"The people there want peace and development, which we, too, as a neighbouring country, desire. But holding peaceful elections in Bangladesh is a very big challenge. We hope that elections will be held, a government will be formed, and stability will come to the country," Dilip Ghosh said. With voting underway for the 13th parliamentary elections, key leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen party (NCP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have cast their votes as reported by The Daily Star.

According to The Daily Star, Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman cast his vote around 8:30 am at Manipur High School centre. Shortly after casting his vote, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam told the media that the party is on the verge of forming the government. He urged people to go to the polling centres and exercise their voting rights without fear.

"I have cast my first vote in life without any hassle. I urge everybody to cast their vote," he said. As per the Daily Star, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir cast his vote at Thakurgaon Government Girls' High School centre around 7:40 am.

The Daily Star further reported that voting in the 13th national elections and referendum-2026 is being held simultaneously in 299 constituencies across the country and will run from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without any break. The voting for Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase.

Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)