Priya Sachdeva Kapur files Rs 20 crore defamation suit against Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcaster

Priya Sachdeva Kapur has filed a civil defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 20 crore in damages against Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri, alleging that statements made about her through podcasts, interviews, social media posts and republished online content have seriously harmed her reputation and caused emotional distress. In the suit, filed under the court's ordinary original civil jurisdiction, Kapur has sought a decree for damages amounting to Rs 20,00,00,000 for alleged loss of reputation, mental agony and social humiliation.

She has also requested that the court grant permanent and mandatory injunctions restraining the defendants from publishing or circulating any further allegedly defamatory content and directing them to remove existing material from digital, social, and media platforms. According to the plaint, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has alleged that shortly after her husband's demise in June 2025, a series of statements began to be made against her which, she claims, were false and damaging to her public image and personal dignity.

The suit states that such content appeared in interviews, podcasts and on social media and was later widely shared and republished across online platforms. The plaint specifically refers to interviews aired on the podcast "InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri," where, according to the plaintiff, remarks were made that were later circulated on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and X, thereby increasing their reach and impact.

She claims that the continued availability and circulation of such content has caused ongoing harm to her reputation and distress to her and her children. In addition to the civil action, Priya Sachdeva Kapur has also recently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual. In that complaint, she has alleged that a series of statements made against her across podcasts, media interviews, social media platforms and republished online content form part of a sustained and deliberate campaign to damage her reputation. The complaint has been filed before a trial court, where proceedings have been initiated in accordance with law.

In the civil suit before the High Court, apart from damages, the plaintiff has sought directions for the defendants to issue a public, unconditional apology and retraction with the same prominence and reach as the alleged defamatory publications. She has also sought removal of all such content from digital, social, electronic and print media platforms. The plaint further places on record a sequence of past events and disputes within the family and business sphere to explain the background of the present controversy. It refers to earlier disagreements, legal proceedings and communications that, according to the plaintiff, show a continuing pattern of hostility.

She claims that the statements made against her falsely question her integrity, professional conduct and role in business matters, thereby affecting her standing in society. Meanwhile, in a separate but related family dispute, the Delhi High Court, two days ago, suggested mediation while hearing a suit filed by Rani Kapur concerning the RK Family Trust. The matter relates to a plea seeking dissolution of the trust and protection of the estate.

During the hearing, the court encouraged all parties to try and resolve their differences amicably. Emphasising the importance of family relationships, the court observed that the assets involved were the result of someone's lifetime of effort and should be treated as a blessing rather than becoming a cause of conflict. The court advised the parties to respect relationships and attempt a peaceful resolution. The court was hearing submissions on behalf of Rani Kapur, who sought preservation of the estate, expressing apprehension that the assets might be affected. During the proceedings, allegations were also raised that Priya Kapur had acted in haste and in a fraudulent manner in relation to certain matters concerning the estate. These submissions were placed before the court as part of her plea.

Taking note of the nature of the dispute, the High Court suggested mediation as a possible way forward to resolve issues relating to the RK Family Trust and to avoid prolonged litigation within the family. (ANI)

