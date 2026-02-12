Russia attacks another Ukraine's thermal power plant, says company DTEK

​Ukraine's ‌major private ​energy company DTEK ‌said on Thursday that Russia attacked ‌its thermal power plant ‌overnight, causing significant damage to the plant's ⁠equipment.

"This ​is ⁠the eleventh massive attack ⁠on the company's thermal ​power plants since ⁠October 2025," DTEK ⁠said ​on the Telegram messenger, giving ⁠no more details.

