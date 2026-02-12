Russia attacks another Ukraine's thermal power plant, says company DTEK
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:08 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's major private energy company DTEK said on Thursday that Russia attacked its thermal power plant overnight, causing significant damage to the plant's equipment.
"This is the eleventh massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025," DTEK said on the Telegram messenger, giving no more details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Telegram
- This â€‹is
- DTEK
ALSO READ
Nearly 300,000 people without power, water supply in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack, deputy PM says
Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, 219 drones at Ukraine, air force says
Kyiv mayor says another 2,600 buildings in city without heat after Russian attack
Chinese tourists head to Russia, Thailand on extended Lunar New Year break
UPDATE 3-Russia sends 'hundreds' of missiles, drones at Ukraine