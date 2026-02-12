Left Menu

Russia attacks another Ukraine's thermal power plant, says company DTEK

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:08 IST
Russia attacks another Ukraine's thermal power plant, says company DTEK
  • Ukraine

​Ukraine's ‌major private ​energy company DTEK ‌said on Thursday that Russia attacked ‌its thermal power plant ‌overnight, causing significant damage to the plant's ⁠equipment.

"This ​is ⁠the eleventh massive attack ⁠on the company's thermal ​power plants since ⁠October 2025," DTEK ⁠said ​on the Telegram messenger, giving ⁠no more details.

