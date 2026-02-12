Left Menu

Adani Power incorporates Adani Atomic Energy for Nuclear power biz

Adani Power on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Atomic Energy Ltd AAEL to generate, transmit, and distribute electric power derived from nuclear or atomic energy. AAEL has been incorporated with an authorised capital of Rs 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, a regulatory filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Atomic Energy Ltd (AAEL) to generate, transmit, and distribute electric power derived from nuclear or atomic energy. AAEL has been incorporated with an authorised capital of Rs 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, a regulatory filing said. Adani Power holds 100 per cent shareholding in AAEL. AAEL was incorporated in India on February 11, 2026 and it has received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies, on February 11, it said. Adani Atomic Energy Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and, hence is a related party of the company, it added.

