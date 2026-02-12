Nigeria's Dangote refinery says crude unit and petrol block running at capacity in tests

Dangote Petroleum ​Refinery's crude distillation ‌unit (CDU) and ​gasoline block were back online and running at the ‌plant's 650,000 barrels per day capacity during 72-hour performance tests carried out with Honeywell UOP, ‌the refinery said late on Wednesday.

* ‌The tests are intended to confirm operational efficiency and verify that key parameters meet global standards. * Refinery ⁠head, ​David Bird ⁠said the testing phase enables validation under real operating ⁠conditions.

* The MS block comprising a naphtha ​hydrotreater, isomerisation unit and reformer is now operating ⁠steadily alongside the CDU. * Remaining processing units will ⁠begin ​performance tests in Phase 2, scheduled for next week.

* With the CDU and ⁠MS block fully restored, the plant is positioned ⁠to ⁠deliver up to 75 million litres of petrol daily, the refinery said.

