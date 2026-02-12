Nigeria's Dangote refinery says crude unit and petrol block running at capacity in tests
Dangote Petroleum Refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline block were back online and running at the plant's 650,000 barrels per day capacity during 72-hour performance tests carried out with Honeywell UOP, the refinery said late on Wednesday.
* The tests are intended to confirm operational efficiency and verify that key parameters meet global standards. * Refinery head, David Bird said the testing phase enables validation under real operating conditions.
* The MS block comprising a naphtha hydrotreater, isomerisation unit and reformer is now operating steadily alongside the CDU. * Remaining processing units will begin performance tests in Phase 2, scheduled for next week.
* With the CDU and MS block fully restored, the plant is positioned to deliver up to 75 million litres of petrol daily, the refinery said.
