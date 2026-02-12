Left Menu

Jharkhand: 2 held with brown sugar in Ranchi

Two persons were arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhands Ranchi, police said on Thursday. Around 61 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 12 lakh was recovered from their possession, according to a police statement. Ranchi SSP received a tip-off that the two accused were travelling by bus from Sasaram in Bihar, carrying brown sugar.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:17 IST
Two persons were arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Thursday. Around 61 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 12 lakh was recovered from their possession, according to a police statement. ''Ranchi SSP received a tip-off that the two accused were travelling by bus from Sasaram in Bihar, carrying brown sugar. Based on the input, a raid was conducted and the duo arrested on Wednesday night,'' SP Paras Rana told reporters. Further investigation is underway.

