Jharkhand: 2 held with brown sugar in Ranchi
Two persons were arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhands Ranchi, police said on Thursday. Around 61 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 12 lakh was recovered from their possession, according to a police statement. Ranchi SSP received a tip-off that the two accused were travelling by bus from Sasaram in Bihar, carrying brown sugar.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Thursday. Around 61 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 12 lakh was recovered from their possession, according to a police statement. ''Ranchi SSP received a tip-off that the two accused were travelling by bus from Sasaram in Bihar, carrying brown sugar. Based on the input, a raid was conducted and the duo arrested on Wednesday night,'' SP Paras Rana told reporters. Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rising population, platforms to report online behind high figure of recorded crimes in Bihar: Dy CM
Bihar: Bail pleas of Pappu Yadav in multiple cases to be heard on Friday
Ceigall India arm bags Rs 2,160 crore road project in Bihar
Rabri Devi urges Nitish to break silence on 'increasing crimes against women' in Bihar
Bihar: Bail pleas of Pappu Yadav in multiple cases to be heard on Friday