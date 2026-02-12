Barbados PM Mia Mottley wins third election with a clean sweep
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:05 IST
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley won her third election with her Labour Party sweeping all 30 seats of the nation's House of Assembly, state TV CBC Barbados said early Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour â Party
- CBC â Barbados
- House of â Assembly
- â€‹Mia â€ŒMottley