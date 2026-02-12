Barbados PM Mia Mottley wins third election with a clean sweep

​Barbados ‌Prime Minister ​Mia ‌Mottley won her third ‌election with ‌her Labour ⁠Party ​sweeping ⁠all 30 seats of ⁠the ​nation's House of ⁠Assembly, ⁠state ​TV CBC ⁠Barbados said early ⁠Thursday.

