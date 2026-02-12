Alleged accused in Kanpur Lamborghini accident Shivam Mishra granted bail on personal bond of Rs 20,000

Shivam Mishra, the alleged accused in the Kanpur Lamborghini accident, has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 by the District Court on Thursday. Speaking to the media, his lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, alleged that the police had been "working under pressure from the government" and wrongly arrested Mishra.

"... The Court has refused the remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is being released now, on an undertaking of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of Rs 20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government... Police had wrongly arrested him (Shivam Mishra)...," he said. Meanwhile, the court rejected the police's remand plea. Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, said, "On a personal bond of Rs 20,000, Shivam Mishra's remand plea was rejected by the Court..."

Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, was arrested on Thursday after a court rejected his driver Mohan's claim of being behind the wheel. The accident occurred on Sunday, leaving six people injured, and sparked controversy over who was driving. Police initially listed an "unknown driver" in the FIR, but later named Mishra based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Yesterday, the driver of Shivam Mishra admitted that he was driving the Lamborghini, which rammed into an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle and then a pole in Kanpur, leaving one person injured. Driver, Mohan said that Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him and had a seizure and fell on him. When asked if Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him when he (Mohan) was driving the car, driver Mohan said, "...Yes. He (Shivam Mishra) had a seizure. Suddenly, his arms and legs started shaking, and he fell on me. I was there (at the spot). I was there on the day the accident happened. The bouncer pulled me out (of the car)."

Mishra's lawyer, Narendra Kumar Yadav, said the driver had submitted an affidavit accepting responsibility for the accident. Earlier in the day, Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Narendra Kumar Yadav, claimed that his client had been wrongly arrested by the police in connection with the Lamborghini car accident case in Kanpur, asserting that Mishra was not driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"He (Shivam Mishra) has been wrongly arrested by the police. He was not driving the car," Yadav told ANI. Shivam Mishra was arrested today, four days after the luxury vehicle rammed into multiple vehicles, leaving one person injured.

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on the afternoon of February 8, when the Lamborghini struck an autorickshaw and a bullet motorcycle, then crashed into a pole. Eyewitnesses reported that the car was travelling at a high speed at the time of the incident.

