Defence Minister to grace 32nd Mahashivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center Coimbatore as Special Guest

The 32nd Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore will be held on February 15th, South Kailaya Bhakti Peravai said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the special guest at the event, while several central ministers, film stars, and other celebrities will participate in the celebrations alongside lakhs of devotees.

The Mahashivaratri festival at Isha will be celebrated from 6 pm on the 15th, before Adiyogi, and will continue until 6 am the next morning. The festival, which will be held with Sadhguru in front of Adiyogi, will feature powerful meditations, mantra chanting, Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam, and musical performances by top artists.

In a first, this year on Mahashivratri, Sadhguru Adiyogi will dedicate the spiritual process of 'Maha Abhishekam' to the previously installed Yogeshwara Linga. The Abhishekam ceremony will include specific mantra chanting and dedications to enhance the blessings of the Yogeshwara Linga.

The general public can participate in this Maha Abhishekam for free by registering the necessary information on the online platform. The highlight of the Isha Mahashivaratri festival will be the powerful meditations led by Sadhguru during the midnight Sandhya and Brahmamukhurtha hours.

In our Indian spiritual tradition, the day of Shivaratri, which falls in the month of Masi, is celebrated as Mahashivaratri. On this day, the planetary alignment naturally supports the human life force. To enable people to fully tap into this spiritual potential, our culture has celebrated Mahashivaratri with an all-night vigil for thousands of years.

In 2023, President Droupadi Murmu joined the Isha Mahashivratri Festival as the Guest of Honour at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Addressing the Isha Maha Shivratri celebrations, President Murmu had said, "I feel especially blessed today to be here on the holy occasion of Mahashivaratri in the presence of Adiyogi."

In addition to the President, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Tamil Nadu Minister Thiru Mano Thangaraj were present at the occasion. The President was received by Sadhguru at the Yoga Centre, where she attended the Pancha Bhutha Kriya (cleansing of the five elements) conducted by Sadhguru at the Dhyanalinga. It is considered a unique and powerful energy form consecrated by Sadhguru as a doorway to liberation. (ANI)

