Arunachal minister seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Germany

Arunachal Pradesh Commerce and Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Thursday asserted that the state aims to expand its global footprint through sustainable trade partnerships, investment promotion and skill development initiatives to create long-term opportunities for entrepreneurs and youth. The minister made the statement during a meeting at the Consulate General of India in Munich with Consul General Shatrughna Sinha, held on the sidelines of BIOFACH 2026 in Germany, an official statement informed here. The meeting focused on strengthening trade, investment and skill development linkages between the state and the European nation. During the discussion, Sinha suggested exploring partnerships between proprietors of fruit wines from Arunachal Pradesh and German wine companies to promote investment, technology exchange and market access for the state's emerging wine industry. Employment opportunities for Arunachal Pradesh's youth also figured prominently in the interaction. Sinha observed that the nursing sector holds strong potential for overseas placements and emphasised the importance of German language training to enhance employability prospects in the country's healthcare sector. Highlighting the state's growing economic potential, Dukam showcased key focus areas including hydropower development, agriculture-allied and food-based industries, organic produce exports, fruit wines and value-added agro products. The official Arunachal Pradesh delegation accompanying the minister includes MLA Mohesh Chai, Secretary (Industries) Hage Tari, Secretary (Trade & Commerce) Taru Talo, and entrepreneurs Techi Hemu and Senya Lowang. The delegation is participating in BIOFACH 2026 at Nuremberg Messe, where India is being featured as the 'Country of the Year,' highlighting the nation's organic growth story, regulatory framework and global export vision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)