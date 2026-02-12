Over 220,000 people in Russia's Belgorod region without electricity after attack, governor says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:30 IST
More than 220,000 people in Russia's Belgorod region have been left without electricity after a Ukrainian attack caused an accident at a substation, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.
"Emergency crews are working. Restoration will take at least 4 hours," Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
