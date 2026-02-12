Over 220,000 people in Russia's Belgorod region without electricity after attack, governor says

​More ‌than 220,000 ​people ‌in Russia's Belgorod region have been left ‌without electricity after a ‌Ukrainian attack caused an accident ⁠at ​a ⁠substation, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov ⁠said on Thursday.

"Emergency ​crews are working. ⁠Restoration will take ⁠at ​least 4 hours," Gladkov ⁠wrote on the ⁠Telegram ⁠messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)