Delhi to launch \"Khel Mahakumbh\" from Feb 13, over 30,000 athletes expected to participate

The Delhi government will organise ''Khelo Delhi – Delhi Khel Mahakumbh'' from Friday, with more than 30,000 athletes expected to take part in competitions to be held across 17 stadiums in the national capital. Education Minister Ashish Sood interacted with over 50 sports influencers, Arjuna Awardees, fitness coaches and media representatives ahead of the event. He said the initiative aims to strengthen the sports ecosystem in Delhi and provide a competitive platform to young athletes. According to the statement, competitions in seven major disciplines, including football, basketball, volleyball and kabaddi, will be organised in the first phase. Events will be conducted at major venues such as Chhatrasal Stadium and other stadiums in Bawana, Najafgarh, Vikaspuri and South Delhi. The formal inauguration will be held at Chhatrasal Stadium on Friday and will be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The opening ceremony will include a march-past led by para-athletes, it stated. Sood said more than 16,000 athletes have already registered, and the process is ongoing. The government aims to cross 30,000 participants during the month-long event and plans to expand participation to over one lakh grassroots athletes annually in the coming years. He said that the event will place special focus on encouraging women's participation, with measures to ensure safety and wider inclusion. The minister added that sports play an important role in promoting discipline among youth and steering them away from substance abuse and other social issues. The event will also help assess existing sports infrastructure in the city and identify areas for improvement, he said, adding that the government plans to upgrade facilities in phases. As per the statement, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the event to encourage young athletes. He expressed hope that the initiative would help build a stronger sports culture in Delhi and improve the capital's performance in national and international competitions.

