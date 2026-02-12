Brazil's producers of canephora coffees, including robusta, expand into new territory

Canephora coffee varieties, including conilon ​and robusta, are expanding in Brazilian states that traditionally produce ‌little ​to none of the crops, as elevated prices drive interest, industry leaders, researchers and officials said.

Brazil is the world's biggest producer of arabica coffee, the milder-tasting type preferred by high-street coffee shops that have traditionally been willing to pay more, offsetting the impact ‌of lower yields compared with canephora. For now it is the second-largest producer of canephora coffees, a bolder variety used for espressos and instant coffee, but is rapidly catching up with Vietnam, the biggest canephora grower.

Espirito Santo state produces the overwhelming majority of Brazil's canephora coffee, particularly conilon. However, since 2020, output from states such as Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais has ‌significantly increased, according to data from Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab. COFFEE INDUSTRY EXPECTS TREND TO CONTINUE

The planting of canephora crops beyond their traditional borders has ‌been driven by high prices, Ricardo Schneider, president of the coffee chamber of commerce of Minas Gerais, said in an interview. "The scenario is favorable for this movement to keep happening," Schneider said, citing increased demand for canephoras and available space for crops. Analysts say quality has improved, helping demand.

A year ago, canephora prices – traded as robusta – hit a record of $5,849 per metric ton. Prices have since retreated but remain elevated versus ⁠historic levels. Arabica, ​the more expensive bean, also traded at record ⁠prices last year and has similarly declined. Though Minas Gerais is Brazil's main arabica producer, canephora production in the state is expected to hit 602,200 60-kilogram (132.3 lb) bags in 2026, which would represent a 94% increase ⁠versus 2020, according to data from Conab.

NEIGHBORING RONDONIA STATE INSPIRES MATO GROSSO Mato Grosso, one of Brazil's largest farming states, which is known for its vast soybean and corn farms, is taking inspiration ​from its robusta-producing neighbor Rondonia in seeking to increase coffee production, agronomists told Reuters.

"On average, our productivity is 23 bags per hectare; production in Rondonia is ⁠50 bags per hectare," said Dalilhia Nazare dos Santos, an agronomist at the Mato Grosso State Company for Rural Research, Assistance and Extension (Empaer-MT). "Our objective is for our average to hit that point." Canephora production in Mato Grosso ⁠is ​forecast to reach 298,700 bags this year, according to Conab, up from 158,400 bags in 2020.

In Conab's latest crop data, Ceara is grouped under "others" along with Acre and Para. Their combined output is expected to reach 118,700 bags in 2026, close to triple the 40,000 bags produced by the category - which has historically included some other states - in ⁠2020. Ceara is assessing potential opportunities to grow both conilon and robusta Amazonica, a variety famously grown in Rondonia, said Silvio Carlos Ribeiro Vieira Lima, executive secretary for agribusiness ⁠at the state's department of economic development.

Ceara is ⁠located in the north of Brazil, close to modern ports and transport infrastructure, making it well-placed to become a major coffee exporting area, Lima said. "We hope that (in 2026) we will have about a thousand hectares planted with conilon coffee," he said, adding that ‌the planted area could reach ‌as much as 5,000 hectares. "This is a positive moment for coffee and coffee cultivation." (Reporting ​by Oliver Griffin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)