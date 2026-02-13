Soccer-Ireland commits to Israel fixtures despite calling for their expulsion

Ireland's soccer governing body committed to ​playing Israel in the Nations League ​after the two sides ‌were drawn ​to face each other in the competition on Thursday, three months after Ireland called for Israel's expulsion from ‌European competitions. Ireland and Israel were drawn alongside Austria and Kosovo in one of the four groups in League B, meaning they must face each other home and away in ‌games to be scheduled between September and November.

"The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirms ‌that the Ireland Men's National Team will fulfil their 2026 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel after being drawn together in Group B3," the FAI said in a statement immediately after the ⁠draw was ​made. "The Association does ⁠recognise that UEFA regulations outline that if an association refuses to play a match then that ⁠fixture will be forfeited and further disciplinary measures may follow – including potential disqualification from the competition."

The ​FAI formally requested that Israel be banned from UEFA competitions in November ⁠for alleged breaches of the European governing body's statutes after members overwhelmingly backed a proposal compelling its ⁠board ​to make the request. The proposal cited alleged violations by Israel's Football Association of two provisions of UEFA statutes: its failure to implement and enforce an ⁠effective anti-racism policy and the playing by Israeli clubs in occupied Palestinian territories without the ⁠consent of the ⁠Palestinian Football Association.

The FAI said on Thursday that consultation has taken place with UEFA officials since it made the formal ‌request, without ‌adding any additional details.

