Trump says a deal with Iran could be struck over the next month

​President ‌Donald Trump said ​on ‌Thursday the United States has to ‌make a ‌deal with Iran and thinks a ⁠deal ​could ⁠be struck over ⁠the next month.

"We ​have to make ⁠a deal, ⁠otherwise ​it's going to be ⁠very traumatic, very ⁠traumatic," Trump ⁠told reporters.

