Trump says a deal with Iran could be struck over the next month
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 00:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States has to make a deal with Iran and thinks a deal could be struck over the next month.
"We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic," Trump told reporters.
