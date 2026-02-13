Europe's Ariane 64 heavy launcher puts Amazon satellites in orbit

Left Menu

Europe ​launched the ​first of ‌a larger new ​version of its Ariane 6 rocket ‌on Thursday, propelling 32 satellites for Amazon to low Earth orbit. It marks the ⁠start of 18 Ariane 6 launches ⁠contracted ⁠for the Amazon Leo constellation, previously known as Kluipert.

Europe ​launched the ​first of ‌a larger new ​version of its Ariane 6 rocket ‌on Thursday, propelling 32 satellites for Amazon to low Earth orbit. Lift-off took place ‌at 1:45 p.m. local time (1645 GMT) ‌from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, and separation of the last satellite occurred after 114 ⁠minutes, ​the ⁠European Space Agency said.

Operated by Arianespace, the mission ⁠took place on the maiden flight of ​the four-booster Ariane 64, the larger ⁠of two versions of the Ariane 6 ⁠space ​launcher, produced by Airbus and Safran joint venture ArianeGroup. It marks the ⁠start of 18 Ariane 6 launches ⁠contracted ⁠for the Amazon Leo constellation, previously known as Kluipert.

