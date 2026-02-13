Bangladesh's BNP wins parliamentary election

​The Bangladesh ‌Nationalist Party crossed ​the halfway ‌mark to win the parliamentary election on Friday, a ‌local TV station ‌showed, as ballots were counted in a ⁠pivotal ​vote ⁠that is expected to ⁠restore political stability in the ​troubled South Asian country.

BNP ⁠had won 151 ⁠seats ​in the 300-member parliament, Ekattor TV ⁠showed, securing a simple ⁠majority.

