Bangladesh's BNP wins parliamentary election
Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 00:57 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party crossed the halfway mark to win the parliamentary election on Friday, a local TV station showed, as ballots were counted in a pivotal vote that is expected to restore political stability in the troubled South Asian country.
BNP had won 151 seats in the 300-member parliament, Ekattor TV showed, securing a simple majority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)