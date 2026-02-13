North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong said in a statement on Friday that South Korean authorities should take steps to prevent "reoccurrence of provocative sovereignty violation," state media KCNA reported, referring to a drone flown into its airspace recently.
Kim, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said she appreciates the South Korean unification minister's expression of his regret over the "drone intrusion" as "sensible behavior," KCNA reported.
