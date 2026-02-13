North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty

North ​Korea's ‌Kim Yo ​Jong said in a ‌statement on Friday that South Korean authorities should take ‌steps to prevent "reoccurrence ‌of provocative sovereignty violation," state media KCNA reported, referring ⁠to ​a ⁠drone flown into its airspace ⁠recently.

Kim, the sister of ​North Korean leader Kim ⁠Jong Un, said she appreciates ⁠the ​South Korean unification minister's expression of ⁠his regret over the "drone ⁠intrusion" ⁠as "sensible behavior," KCNA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)