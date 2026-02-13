Left Menu

North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-02-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 02:50 IST
North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North ​Korea's ‌Kim Yo ​Jong said in a ‌statement on Friday that South Korean authorities should take ‌steps to prevent "reoccurrence ‌of provocative sovereignty violation," state media KCNA reported, referring ⁠to ​a ⁠drone flown into its airspace ⁠recently.

Kim, the sister of ​North Korean leader Kim ⁠Jong Un, said she appreciates ⁠the ​South Korean unification minister's expression of ⁠his regret over the "drone ⁠intrusion" ⁠as "sensible behavior," KCNA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods

US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as tech rout deepens on AI angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as tech rout deepens on AI angst

 Global
3
Senior US health official Oz invited Epstein to Valentine's Day party, documents show

Senior US health official Oz invited Epstein to Valentine's Day party, docum...

 Global
4
Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest again

Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest again

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026