Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Colombia oil and gas production fell in 2025, state agency says

Colombia's oil ‌production fell 3.4% ​year-on-year in 2025 to an average of 746,000 barrels per day, ‌the state oil regulator said on Thursday. The country's commercial gas production declined 17.1% to 794.5 million cubic feet ‌per day during the same period.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 04:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Colombia oil and gas production fell in 2025, state agency says

Colombia's oil ‌production fell 3.4% ​year-on-year in 2025 to an average of 746,000 barrels per day, ‌the state oil regulator said on Thursday.

The country's commercial gas production declined 17.1% to 794.5 million cubic feet ‌per day during the same period. KEY CONTEXT

• ‌Oil production in December fell 1.1% year-on-year to 747,171 barrels per day. • Gas production in December dropped 22.7% to 693 ⁠million cubic ​feet per ⁠day.

• The National Hydrocarbons Agency said the monthly variation does ⁠not compromise the country's energy security or result from government ​policy decisions. • Industry group Campetrol attributed the decline ⁠to natural field depletion and operational disruptions from protests and blockades ⁠in ​production areas.

• Campetrol said recovering production requires managing territorial conflicts, developing offshore projects, increasing recovery rates ⁠from existing fields, and boosting exploration activity. • President Gustavo Petro's ⁠government banned ⁠new hydrocarbon exploration contracts in August 2022 as part of a transition to renewable ‌energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US-led oil sales from Venezuela to bring in $5 billion in months, energy chief Wright tells NBC News

UPDATE 2-US-led oil sales from Venezuela to bring in $5 billion in months, e...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Republican to oppose Trump nominee for senior diplomatic post over remarks on Israel, Jews

UPDATE 1-Republican to oppose Trump nominee for senior diplomatic post over ...

 Global
3
Taiwan president lauds trade and tariff deal with US

Taiwan president lauds trade and tariff deal with US

 Taiwan
4
UPDATE 2-Trump cannot end deportation protections for South Sudanese nationals, US judge rules

UPDATE 2-Trump cannot end deportation protections for South Sudanese nationa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026