UPDATE 1-Colombia oil and gas production fell in 2025, state agency says
Colombia's oil production fell 3.4% year-on-year in 2025 to an average of 746,000 barrels per day, the state oil regulator said on Thursday. The country's commercial gas production declined 17.1% to 794.5 million cubic feet per day during the same period.
The country's commercial gas production declined 17.1% to 794.5 million cubic feet per day during the same period. KEY CONTEXT
• Oil production in December fell 1.1% year-on-year to 747,171 barrels per day. • Gas production in December dropped 22.7% to 693 million cubic feet per day.
• The National Hydrocarbons Agency said the monthly variation does not compromise the country's energy security or result from government policy decisions. • Industry group Campetrol attributed the decline to natural field depletion and operational disruptions from protests and blockades in production areas.
• Campetrol said recovering production requires managing territorial conflicts, developing offshore projects, increasing recovery rates from existing fields, and boosting exploration activity. • President Gustavo Petro's government banned new hydrocarbon exploration contracts in August 2022 as part of a transition to renewable energy.
