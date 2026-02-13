Revolutionizing Agriculture: Towards Poison-Free Farming
Experts urge initiatives like poison-free farming schools and organic manure gaushalas to promote sustainable practices in Indian agriculture. Emphasizing the importance of soil health, they recommend balanced fertiliser use, crop diversification, and local compost availability to combat soil degradation and ensure responsible agriculture.
- Country:
- India
In an endeavor to revolutionize Indian agriculture, Padma award-winning farmers and agricultural experts have called for the establishment of 'poison-free farming schools' and the conversion of gaushalas into organic manure production units. These initiatives aim to promote sustainable farming by ensuring the village-level availability of compost and balanced fertiliser use.
During a high-level consultation hosted by the Department of Fertilizers in New Delhi, experts highlighted the dangers of a 'more fertiliser means more profit' mentality. They emphasized the need for systematic farmer education on fertiliser application and the necessity of crop diversification, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Save Mother Earth' campaign.
The session, chaired by Department of Fertilizers Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra and led by Union Minister JP Nadda, underscored the urgency of arresting soil degradation. With contributions from notable figures like Umashankar Pandey and Ram Sharan Verma, the discussion paved the way for pilot projects aimed at restoring and maintaining soil health as part of a broader national movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Iran Ties Under Pressure Amid Chabahar Port Uncertainty and US Sanctions
India's Tech Leap: The Next Frontier of Market Capitalisation
Cross-Border Payment Revolution: India-Malaysia QR Integration
High-Stakes Legal Battle: UAE Judgment Enforcement Against Indian Industrialist
Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against India-US Trade Deal: A Call to Arms for Farmers