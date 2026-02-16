Heathrow Elevates Climate Commitment with Ambitious SAF Goals

Heathrow Airport is intensifying its carbon-cutting efforts, aiming to outpace the United Kingdom's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) mandate by 2% in 2026. This ambitious target aims for 5.6% of all aviation fuel at Heathrow to be SAF, approximately 350,000 tonnes, backed by over GBP 80 million in airline support.

SAF offers a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil-based kerosene, produced from diverse feedstocks, reducing lifecycle carbon emissions by an average of 70%. Heathrow's initiative aims to halve the cost gap between SAF and kerosene, encouraging airlines to opt for cleaner fuel, potentially lowering carbon emissions by 600,000 tonnes in 2026.

In a bid to bolster its environmental commitment further, Heathrow plans to increase SAF usage to 11% by 2030, surpassing the UK government's 10% target. Heathrow's sustainability director emphasizes SAF's role in achieving aviation's net zero goals by 2050, highlighting the airport's leadership in global SAF utilization.

