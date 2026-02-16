Left Menu

Revolutionizing Energy: The AI and Renewable Energy Convergence in India

The integration of AI and renewable energy in India aims to lower power costs and boost industrial competitiveness. Senior officials highlight AI's potential to transform distributed energy systems and emphasize its role as infrastructure, not just technology, advocating for consumer empowerment and efficient asset management.

The convergence of artificial intelligence and renewable energy is set to transform India's power sector, as highlighted by government officials at the AI Impact Summit. This integration is expected to lower power costs while enhancing industrial competitiveness, according to JVN Subramanyam, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Speaking at a session titled 'Global Mission on AI for Energy Scaling through citizen-centric India Energy Stack,' Subramanyam emphasized AI's potential as a game changer, especially for distributed renewable energy. He predicted that within the next two to three years, AI and renewable energy integration will lead to lower power costs for consumers and increased industrial competitiveness.

Hemang Jani, Senior Advisor to the Executive Director for India at the World Bank, highlighted AI's role as a development infrastructure, capable of enabling fiscal prudence and governance reforms. He stressed the importance of viewing AI as more than just technology but as an essential part of national development.

