India-France Collaboration to Boost Indigenous Missile Production
India's BEL and France's Safran SA announce a collaborative effort to produce HAMMER missiles in India, bolstering defense capabilities and strengthening bilateral ties. This initiative is backed by the Indian Foreign Ministry, highlighting strategic advancements in defense technology through international cooperation.
India's BEL and France's Safran SA have unveiled a significant defense collaboration to manufacture HAMMER missiles within Indian borders. This ambitious partnership aims to enhance indigenous missile production capabilities and solidify strategic defense relations between the two nations.
According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, this initiative underscores the mutual commitment of India and France to advance their defense technology cooperation. By producing HAMMER missiles locally, the collaboration is expected to boost India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing while also encouraging knowledge transfer and technological innovation.
The joint production effort is seen as a testament to the growing diplomatic and industrial ties between India and France. Further details regarding the company's operations and coverage were not disclosed at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
