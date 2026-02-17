Left Menu

BII Achieves $1.1 Billion Milestone in India's Climate Finance Journey

British International Investment surpasses its $1 billion climate finance goal in India with a $1.1 billion investment, demonstrating strong support for the country's low-carbon transition. The funding aids clean energy, electric mobility, and sustainable agriculture, driving economic resilience and inclusive growth across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:20 IST
British International Investment (BII) has surpassed its ambitious goal of investing $1 billion in climate finance in India, reaching $1.1 billion within its 2022-2026 strategy period. This milestone reflects strong momentum in supporting India's transition to a low-carbon economy, aligning with the nation's aim for net-zero emissions by 2070.

Shilpa Kumar, BII's Managing Director and Head of India, emphasized the significance of India in BII's climate investment strategy. She highlighted how their investments, ranging from clean mobility to smart metering and agri-tech, are fostering economic resilience and inclusive growth.

BII announced significant investments such as Rs 430 million in Turno for EV battery infrastructure, supporting the launch of ElectricGo. Other notable projects include deploying 570 electric buses with GreenCell Mobility and the commissioning of India's first standalone utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System by EnerGrid.

