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India's Inclusive Electric Mobility Revolution

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy emphasized the importance of India's electric mobility transition being inclusive and sustainable, focusing on affordability and scalability in both urban and rural markets. He launched the Light Electric-Vehicle Acceleration Forum (LEAF) to foster industry-government collaboration, which is crucial for success and global leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:16 IST
India's Inclusive Electric Mobility Revolution
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  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy underscored the need for India's electric mobility transition to be both inclusive and economically sustainable. Speaking at the launch of the Light Electric-Vehicle Acceleration Forum (LEAF), Kumaraswamy stressed that efforts should extend beyond merely increasing charging points.

Kumaraswamy articulated the need for reliable, accessible, and interoperable solutions, emphasizing affordability for consumers and viability for the industry. He highlighted the potential for India to lead in developing cost-effective, scalable solutions, which could be adopted in emerging markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Highlighting the strategic role of partnerships, Kumaraswamy assured continued government support while emphasizing the industry's role, as exemplified by LEAF, in delivering impactful results in advancing India's light electric mobility ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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