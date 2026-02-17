Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Tackles Financial Crisis Amidst New Session

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has begun a new session with the tabling of interim financial statements. The assembly, discussing fiscal challenges faced by the state, will continue until February 20. Speaker Appavu confirmed ongoing debates on financial policies. Finance Minister Thennarasu criticized the Union Government's actions causing fiscal strain.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session commenced on Tuesday at the Secretariat with the introduction of the Interim Financial Statement and the Agriculture Interim Financial Statement. This was followed by a Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Speaker M Appavu.

Addressing the media, Speaker Appavu stated that the session would extend until Friday, with discussions on the financial statements scheduled for today and tomorrow. Ministers are expected to deliver their responses on Friday. The session is set to continue until February 20, incorporating discussions and a Question Hour on each day.

In response to queries about the compulsory singing of 'Vande Mataram' at events attended by the Governor, Appavu clarified that, traditionally, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is sung before the Governor's address in the Assembly. He emphasized that assembly proceedings, including ministers' replies and the speeches of the Leader of the Opposition, are broadcast live comprehensively.

Appavu also addressed comparisons between broadcasting practices of the state assembly and Parliament, noting Tamil Nadu's distinct approach to democratic discourse. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu accused the Union Government of creating fiscal stress by denying funding for infrastructure projects and imposing restrictive conditions, describing the situation as unprecedented in Tamil Nadu's fiscal history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

