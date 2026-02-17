Left Menu

XED Executive Development's Historic IPO at GIFT City

XED Executive Development Ltd is set to raise USD 12 million through its IPO, marking the first public issue from GIFT City, India's IFSC. The IPO, open to various overseas investors, will feature dollar-denominated shares on international exchanges, targeting a global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

XED Executive Development Ltd has initiated the process to raise approximately USD 12 million via an initial public offering (IPO), the first of its kind to emerge from GIFT City, located in Gujarat, India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The IPO is slated to open in early March 2026, as revealed in XED's official statement. This move signifies a substantial milestone for GIFT City, as it launches its inaugural public issue under the International Financial Services Centres Authority's (IFSCA) regulatory umbrella.

Having acquired the necessary regulatory approvals, XED has filed its Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. The IPO will be accessible to eligible investors, including NRIs, FPIs, and institutional investors, with shares listed on NSE International Exchange and India International Exchange as dollar-denominated instruments, appealing especially to overseas investors.

