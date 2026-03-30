Left Menu

NCLAT Upholds NSEL Settlement Amidst Fraud Allegations

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dismissed MMTC's appeal against NSEL's settlement with traders, backing the National Company Law Tribunal's 2025 approval. Despite MMTC's fraud claims, NCLAT confirmed the scheme's creditor support and adherence to legal processes, emphasizing no appeal by enforcement agencies. NSEL's crisis dates back to 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:09 IST
NCLAT Upholds NSEL Settlement Amidst Fraud Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed an appeal by state-owned trading firm MMTC against the one-time settlement (OTS) between National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) and its traders.

NCLAT upheld the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal's decision approving the Rs 1,950-crore settlement scheme, which was earlier supported by the Supreme Court.

MMTC alleged fraudulent activities; however, over 90 percent of creditors supported the scheme and no enforcement authorities challenged it, highlighting long-standing financial complexities since 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Declares India 'Naxal-Free', Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha

Amit Shah Declares India 'Naxal-Free', Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza and West Bank Unrest

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza and West Bank Unrest

 Global
3
Parents Protest Fee Hike at Delhi Private Schools

Parents Protest Fee Hike at Delhi Private Schools

 India
4
Russia's Vaccine Revolution: Putin's Answer to Cattle Crisis

Russia's Vaccine Revolution: Putin's Answer to Cattle Crisis

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026