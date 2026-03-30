NCLAT Upholds NSEL Settlement Amidst Fraud Allegations

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed an appeal by state-owned trading firm MMTC against the one-time settlement (OTS) between National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) and its traders.

NCLAT upheld the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal's decision approving the Rs 1,950-crore settlement scheme, which was earlier supported by the Supreme Court.

MMTC alleged fraudulent activities; however, over 90 percent of creditors supported the scheme and no enforcement authorities challenged it, highlighting long-standing financial complexities since 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)