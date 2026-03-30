NCLAT Upholds NSEL Settlement Amidst Fraud Allegations
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dismissed MMTC's appeal against NSEL's settlement with traders, backing the National Company Law Tribunal's 2025 approval. Despite MMTC's fraud claims, NCLAT confirmed the scheme's creditor support and adherence to legal processes, emphasizing no appeal by enforcement agencies. NSEL's crisis dates back to 2013.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed an appeal by state-owned trading firm MMTC against the one-time settlement (OTS) between National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) and its traders.
NCLAT upheld the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal's decision approving the Rs 1,950-crore settlement scheme, which was earlier supported by the Supreme Court.
MMTC alleged fraudulent activities; however, over 90 percent of creditors supported the scheme and no enforcement authorities challenged it, highlighting long-standing financial complexities since 2013.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Showdown: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates
Legal Turmoil in Nepal: Supreme Court Challenges Balendra Shah Government
Supreme Court Petition Advocates for Dedicated Revenue Judicial Service
Tribunal Engages Delhi Authorities on Alleged Illegal Dairy Farms
Debating Birthright: Supreme Court to Rule on Citizenship Controversy