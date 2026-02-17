Left Menu

Himachal's Crackdown on Land Deals: SIT to Probe Benami Transactions

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged benami land deals near Gaggal Airport. The announcement dominated assembly discussions, also addressing vacant disability posts and infrastructure projects, highlighting government efforts against corruption and administrative lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:02 IST
Himachal's Crackdown on Land Deals: SIT to Probe Benami Transactions
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to curb corruption, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday declared the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged benami transactions in Gagret and near Gaggal Airport in Kangra district. This decision took center stage during the Question Hour in the state Assembly.

Responding to a query from Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, CM Sukhu assured that the state government is determined to act against illegal land transactions and the supposed commission payments involved. He stressed that confirmed benami deals would result in land confiscation without compensation and urged compliance with investigations.

Throughout the session, other crucial issues were highlighted, including vacant posts for persons with disabilities. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil addressed a query from BJP MLA Vinod Kumar, acknowledging the shortages due to a lack of suitable candidates but promising ongoing recruitment efforts. Infrastructure developments in Shimla and issues with the digital e-Vidhan system were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global
2
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
3
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
4
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026