Himachal's Crackdown on Land Deals: SIT to Probe Benami Transactions

In a significant move to curb corruption, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday declared the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged benami transactions in Gagret and near Gaggal Airport in Kangra district. This decision took center stage during the Question Hour in the state Assembly.

Responding to a query from Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, CM Sukhu assured that the state government is determined to act against illegal land transactions and the supposed commission payments involved. He stressed that confirmed benami deals would result in land confiscation without compensation and urged compliance with investigations.

Throughout the session, other crucial issues were highlighted, including vacant posts for persons with disabilities. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil addressed a query from BJP MLA Vinod Kumar, acknowledging the shortages due to a lack of suitable candidates but promising ongoing recruitment efforts. Infrastructure developments in Shimla and issues with the digital e-Vidhan system were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)