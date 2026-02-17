Jal Jeevan Mission Scandal: Arrests Signal Intensified Crackdown on Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made a significant breakthrough, arresting nine individuals on charges connected to a large-scale corruption case in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission. Among those detained are senior engineers and retired officials who allegedly played roles in misappropriating funds during Ashok Gehlot's administration.

The arrests follow an extensive investigation involving 18 ACB teams conducting raids in various locations, including Jaipur and Delhi. A key focus has been the submission of forged completion certificates by two firms, M/s Shri Ganpati Tubewell Company and M/s Shri Shyam Tubewell Company, to secure tenders worth Rs 960 crore.

A special investigation team, already in operation, continues its inquiry into alleged financial irregularities and collusion with Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) officials. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham has vowed stringent action against all found guilty, emphasizing the current government's commitment to combating corruption in impactful missions like Jal Jeevan.

(With inputs from agencies.)