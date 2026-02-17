Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over xAI's Gas-Fired Power Plant Plans

Mississippi regulators will hold a public hearing on xAI's plan to build a gas-fired power plant for its data center. The NAACP is threatening to sue xAI for operating without air permits, potentially worsening air quality near Memphis and Southaven. xAI is accused of violating the Clean Air Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:26 IST
Controversy Ignites Over xAI's Gas-Fired Power Plant Plans

Mississippi is set to hold a public hearing on Elon Musk's xAI's plans to construct a gas-fired power plant for its Colossus II data center. The hearing follows accusations from the NAACP, which alleges xAI violated federal law by installing and operating gas turbines without the requisite air permits.

The civil rights group represents largely African American communities near the existing Colossus I facility in Memphis. They claim xAI unlawfully began setting up 27 gas turbines at a site in Southaven, Mississippi without the necessary permits under the Clean Air Act, igniting concern over worsening air quality.

As xAI speeds up its supercomputer project used for training its Grok AI chatbot, it faces increased scrutiny over its environmental impact. The NAACP, in collaboration with the Southern Environmental Law Center, presses for accountability as xAI seeks permits amid allegations of potential pollution that threatens local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global
2
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
3
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
4
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026