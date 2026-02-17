Controversy Ignites Over xAI's Gas-Fired Power Plant Plans

Mississippi is set to hold a public hearing on Elon Musk's xAI's plans to construct a gas-fired power plant for its Colossus II data center. The hearing follows accusations from the NAACP, which alleges xAI violated federal law by installing and operating gas turbines without the requisite air permits.

The civil rights group represents largely African American communities near the existing Colossus I facility in Memphis. They claim xAI unlawfully began setting up 27 gas turbines at a site in Southaven, Mississippi without the necessary permits under the Clean Air Act, igniting concern over worsening air quality.

As xAI speeds up its supercomputer project used for training its Grok AI chatbot, it faces increased scrutiny over its environmental impact. The NAACP, in collaboration with the Southern Environmental Law Center, presses for accountability as xAI seeks permits amid allegations of potential pollution that threatens local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)