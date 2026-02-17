Reviving Uranium: U.S. and France Collaborate on Enrichment

The United States is poised to restart its uranium enrichment efforts domestically, in partnership with France. This significant development was announced by U.S. Secretary for Energy Chris Wright during a conference held in Paris on Tuesday.

A notable component of this collaboration includes French nuclear fuels group Orano, which has secured substantial financial backing. Last month, Orano was awarded $900 million in funding by the U.S. Department of Energy, aimed at supporting the construction of a uranium enrichment facility located in Tennessee.

This initiative underlines a strategic move to enhance the uranium enrichment capabilities of the United States, potentially impacting the global nuclear energy landscape. By joining forces, the countries emphasize the importance of international cooperation in advancing energy-related technologies.

