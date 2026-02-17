Family Expresses Grief Over Dwarka Accident Involving Minor

In the aftermath of the tragic road accident in Delhi's Dwarka, the father of the minor accused driver has expressed the family's deep grief and assured full cooperation with the police investigation. The accident resulted in the death of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, leading to a legal examination of the events.

The accused's father, during a discussion with ANI, emphasized his commitment to adhering to legal processes. Clarifying details about the vehicle involved, he explained it was part of their commercial fleet, with existing fines attributed to hired drivers, not his son. The minor driver has been distressed following the incident.

The accident occurred near Lal Bahadur Shastri College when an unlicensed minor allegedly drove into Sahil Dhaneshra's motorcycle. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and conducted the necessary investigations, including post-mortem and vehicle inspections. The Juvenile Justice Board has granted interim bail to the minor due to his upcoming examinations.