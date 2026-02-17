European Markets Surge Amid AI Jitters and Geopolitical Talks
European shares climbed on Tuesday, driven by gains in financials and healthcare stocks. The geopolitical landscape and AI disruptions are influencing market dynamics. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, with banks and healthcare leading the charge. Geopolitical negotiations involving Iran and Russia are closely watched by investors.
European shares rallied on Tuesday, propelled by strong performances in financial and healthcare stocks. The STOXX 600 index notched a 0.5% gain as investors monitored geopolitical dialogues and AI's potential impact on business models. The SMI index in Switzerland reached a new peak, advancing by 0.7%.
Banks continued to recover, rising by 1.3%, while healthcare stocks hit their highest since September 2024, increasing by 1.4%. The real estate index surged 1.8% to its strongest level since October. Geopolitical discussions, including U.S.-Iran nuclear talks and U.S.-mediated Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Geneva, were in focus.
Despite market optimism, defense, energy, and materials stocks faced declines due to falling crude and metal prices. AI-related uncertainty has investors evaluating potential disruptions, shaping a cautious market sentiment. Sectors like media, insurance, and technology showed resilience, while miner Antofagasta and travel retailer Avolta experienced contrasting fortunes.
(With inputs from agencies.)