Revamping English Instruction: PLA's Global Strategy

The Chinese military's English instruction is criticized as outdated and inadequate for international communication. An article points to a lack of communication focus and recommends curriculum overhauls, better training, and practical engagement. Effective English communication is deemed essential for peacekeeping, military exercises, and arms trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:04 IST
The article by senior lecturers from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) argues for a comprehensive revamp of English-language instruction in China's military academies. With a focus on communication skills and international presence, the piece highlights the urgent need for change.

It insists that current PLA English curricula are outdated, with an overemphasis on vocabulary and grammar rather than communication and presentation skills. This gap, they say, hampers effective participation in peacekeeping operations, arms sales, and joint exercises.

Proposed reforms include curriculum overhauls to enhance oral and presentation skills, recruitment of English-proficient military professionals, interactive teaching methods, and aligning assessments with practical military needs. There's also a call for improved faculty training and resource utilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

