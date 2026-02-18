Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Scam Nets Rs 64 Lakh from Private Sector Employee

A private sector employee fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam, losing Rs 64 lakh. The fraudulent scheme was executed via a fake platform. The victim was misled by promises of high returns and carried out multiple transactions. Police are investigating, with no arrests made yet.

Updated: 18-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:15 IST
A man employed in the private sector was deceived out of Rs 64 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam facilitated through a fraudulent platform, Thane Police reported on Wednesday.

The victim made numerous transactions, totaling Rs 63.90 lakh, over the past two months after being approached by a woman and others posing as representatives of a cryptocurrency platform. They lured him with promises of high returns, leading him to execute 13 online transactions across multiple bank accounts provided by the supposed customer care agents.

An investigation has been initiated, following the registration of an FIR on February 17, under sections 319(ii) and 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with applicable sections of the Information Technology Act. As of now, no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

