Tragic Wave of Student Suicides in Chhattisgarh's Korba District

In a series of heartbreaking incidents, three students in Chhattisgarh's Korba district are reported to have taken their own lives on Wednesday. According to local police, the victims, aged 15 to 17 years, were in classes 9, 10, and 12.

Anjali Kewat, 17, a Class 10 student, was found hanged at her home in Indiranagar. Police were notified by her family and have since launched an investigation into her death.

Additionally, Geeta Mahant, 15, and Ujjwal Dansena, 17, were found dead. Mahant was discovered hanged in a tree in Dhamnaguri village, and Dansena in his home. A note located near Dansena's body requested his remains be donated to a medical college. The police continue to investigate these tragedies.

