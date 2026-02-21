Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth
Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, stated on Fox News that he anticipates the U.S. economy could experience at least a 3.5% growth by 2026. This projection provides an optimistic outlook for the country's economic future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 03:01 IST
In a recent interview on Fox News's 'The Will Cain Show,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared his optimistic projections for the U.S. economy's future, forecasting a growth rate of at least 3.5% by 2026.
The financial prediction, presented during the interview, reflects a positive outlook for U.S. economic development, emphasizing potential prosperity and recovery in the coming years.
As the nation anticipates changes in economic policy and global market conditions, Bessent's comments offer a hopeful perspective on America's financial trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)