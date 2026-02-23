Left Menu

Wizzmoni Unveils KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty as the Faces of Wizz Voyager

Wizzmoni has appointed Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty as ambassadors for their Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card. The company aims to strengthen its position in secure financial solutions, offering a tech-driven approach to forex services, and ensuring a seamless international travel experience for its users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:27 IST
  • India

Kochi - Wizzmoni, previously known as Unimoni, has announced the appointment of Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty as the brand ambassadors for its Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card. The celebrity duo will lead campaigns both in India and internationally, highlighting the benefits and convenience of Wizzmoni's premium forex solutions.

Wizzmoni, recognized as a leading Authorized Dealer Category II entity, seeks to further establish itself as a trusted provider of tech-driven international financial solutions. Alongside travel cards, the company offers comprehensive forex services, including currency exchange and remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, enabling global transactions with confidence.

The Wizz Voyager Travel Card, powered by Visa, supports 25 global currencies with an AI-enabled platform for smart financial controls and real-time tracking. With KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty representing the brand, Wizzmoni aims to connect with the new generation of travelers by offering secure, efficient, and technologically advanced forex solutions.

