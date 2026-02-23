Left Menu

Charter plane disappears from radar after takeoff from Ranchi Airport

A medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:50 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A charter plane carrying an unknown number of passengers and crew has disappeared from radar shortly after departing from Ranchi Airport. Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed late Monday evening.

As per Ranchi Airport sources, "A medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

