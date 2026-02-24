Venezuela has released nearly 2,200 people under new amnesty law, lawmaker says
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 05:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 05:15 IST
Nearly 2,200 people have been released from Venezuelan jails since the start of a new amnesty law, lawmaker Jorge Arreaza said on Monday.
Arreaza is president of a commission set up to monitor the implementation of the law, which came into effect on Friday.
