Venezuela has released nearly 2,200 people under new amnesty law, lawmaker says

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 05:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 05:15 IST
​Nearly ​2,200 ‌people have ​been released from ‌Venezuelan jails since the start of ‌a new ‌amnesty law, lawmaker Jorge Arreaza said ⁠on ​Monday.

Arreaza ⁠is president of a ⁠commission set ​up to monitor the implementation ⁠of the ⁠law, ​which came into effect ⁠on Friday.

