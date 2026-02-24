Venezuela has released nearly 2,200 people under new amnesty law, lawmaker says

​Nearly ​2,200 ‌people have ​been released from ‌Venezuelan jails since the start of ‌a new ‌amnesty law, lawmaker Jorge Arreaza said ⁠on ​Monday.

Arreaza ⁠is president of a ⁠commission set ​up to monitor the implementation ⁠of the ⁠law, ​which came into effect ⁠on Friday.

