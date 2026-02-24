Left Menu

Rajasthan government transfers 21 IPS officers

The Rajasthan government transferred 21 Indian Police Service IPS officers, including two additional directors general ADGs, the Jodhpur police commissioner and the Jaipur special commissioner, officials said on Tuesday. The transfers involved the range inspector generals IGs in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner, with several officers receiving new postings following their promotions.

The Rajasthan government transferred 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including two additional directors general (ADGs), the Jodhpur police commissioner and the Jaipur special commissioner, officials said on Tuesday. The transfers involved the range inspector generals (IGs) in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner, with several officers receiving new postings following their promotions. The state department of personnel issued the transfer list on Monday night. According to the list, ADG Crime Hawa Singh was transferred to the post of ADG PHQ, and Bipin Kumar Pandey was appointed as ADG Crime. Pandey was holding the post of ADG recruitment and promotion board. IG Special Operations Group (SOG), Sharat Kaviraj, has been appointed the new Police Commissioner of Jodhpur. Outgoing Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash has been posted as Special Police Commissioner, Jaipur. Rahul Prakash, who was serving as Special Police Commissioner- Jaipur, has been appointed as IG, Jaipur Range. IG Intelligence Praful Kumar has been promoted and posted as ADG Intelligence, while IG Jaipur Range Raghvendra Suhasa has been elevated and transferred as ADG Training. IG Jodhpur Range Rajesh Meena has been posted as IG Home Guards, Jaipur. S Parimal has been transferred from IG Personnel at Police Headquarters to IG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). IG Vikas Kumar, who was holding charge of both the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), will now solely head the ANTF. Rajesh Singh, previously the DIG of ACB, has been appointed as ATS IG. Satyendra Singh has been transferred from IG (CID-CB) to IG of Jodhpur Range. IG Bikaner Range Hemant Kumar Sharma has been transferred as IG, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) Jaipur, while Ajay Pal Lamba has been shifted from IG SCRB to IG SOG, Jaipur. DIG Kota Rajendra Goyal has been elevated to the post of IG Kota.

