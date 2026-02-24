Apple plans to manufacture Mac Mini in Houston, WSJ reports
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 07:40 IST
Apple will move some production of its Mac Mini desktop computer to the U.S. from Asia, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The new manufacturing effort will begin later this year at a Foxconn facility in north Houston, Apple's chief operating officer Sabih Khan told WSJ.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
