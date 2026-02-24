Apple plans to manufacture Mac Mini in Houston, WSJ reports 

​Apple ​will ‌move some production ​of its ‌Mac Mini desktop computer to the ‌U.S. from Asia, ‌The Wall Street Journal reported ⁠on ​Monday.

The ⁠new manufacturing effort will ⁠begin later ​this year at a Foxconn ⁠facility in ⁠north ​Houston, Apple's chief operating officer ⁠Sabih Khan told ⁠WSJ.

