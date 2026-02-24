UPDATE 1-China records increased passenger trips via railway during Lunar New Year

China ​recorded 121 million passenger ‌trips on ​its national railway during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday period, state broadcaster CCTV ‌said on Tuesday. The trip count for the festivities, which signify the start of spring and ended on Monday, was 11.5% higher than last ‌year.

* CCTV also reported that 85.38 million tons of goods were shipped via ‌the railway, an increase of 0.5% over last year's Spring Festival. * The nine-day holiday period marks the peak of the China travel rush recognised as the world's ⁠largest ​annual human migration. This year ⁠the travel rush period, also known as Chunyun, will last 40 days.

* Box office ⁠sales during the holiday period exceeded 5.75 billion yuan ($832.37 million), state news agency ​Xinhua reported citing the China Film Administration. * The racing comedy sequel "Pegasus ⁠3" emerged as the highest-grossing film of the season, Xinhua said.

* China's box ⁠office ​generated record sales during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday, boosted by sequels to popular hit films. * Box office sales ⁠reached 9.51 billion yuan during the festive period between January 28 and February ⁠4 last ⁠year.

* The Spring Festival holiday in 2025 was celebrated over eight days. ($1 = 6.9080 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)