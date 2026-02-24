UPDATE 1-China records increased passenger trips via railway during Lunar New Year
China recorded 121 million passenger trips on its national railway during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday period, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday. This year the travel rush period, also known as Chunyun, will last 40 days. * Box office sales during the holiday period exceeded 5.75 billion yuan ($832.37 million), state news agency Xinhua reported citing the China Film Administration.
China recorded 121 million passenger trips on its national railway during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday period, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday. The trip count for the festivities, which signify the start of spring and ended on Monday, was 11.5% higher than last year.
* CCTV also reported that 85.38 million tons of goods were shipped via the railway, an increase of 0.5% over last year's Spring Festival. * The nine-day holiday period marks the peak of the China travel rush recognised as the world's largest annual human migration. This year the travel rush period, also known as Chunyun, will last 40 days.
* Box office sales during the holiday period exceeded 5.75 billion yuan ($832.37 million), state news agency Xinhua reported citing the China Film Administration. * The racing comedy sequel "Pegasus 3" emerged as the highest-grossing film of the season, Xinhua said.
* China's box office generated record sales during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday, boosted by sequels to popular hit films. * Box office sales reached 9.51 billion yuan during the festive period between January 28 and February 4 last year.
* The Spring Festival holiday in 2025 was celebrated over eight days. ($1 = 6.9080 Chinese yuan renminbi)
